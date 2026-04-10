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SA’s major airports have sufficient jet fuel for the moment: Acsa

Airlines worldwide are battling with shortage

Linda Ensor

Linda Ensor

Parliamentary Correspondent

FlySafair's Kirby Gordon says fuel typically makes up 50% to 55% of the company's direct operating costs. File photo. (Freddy Mavunda)

The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has confirmed its airport network has sufficient jet fuel stocks at the country’s three main airports.

Worldwide the shortage of jet fuel as a result of the conflict in the Middle East and the blockage of fuel shipments through the Strait of Hormuz has resulted in major international airlines having to reduce flight schedules, cancel flights and impose fuel surcharges.

The price of jet fuel has skyrocketed, more than doubling since the start of the year, and as result South African airlines have imposed a temporary fuel surcharge on tickets to recoup some of the additional cost.

Acsa group spokesperson Ofentse Dijoe said:

  • OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) in Johannesburg maintained between six and seven days’ cover of fuel stocks;
  • Cape Town International Airport had four days’ cover; and
  • Durban’s King Shaka International Airport more than 15 days’ cover.

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