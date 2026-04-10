Silver three-legged pot warning: Five things you need to know

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During the commemoration of World Health Day on Thursday, government officials, researchers and health experts highlighted the dangers of lead exposure in cookware produced in the informal sector, including silver three-legged pots.

They said the pots are potential contributors to lead poisoning and there is a need for more public awareness.

According to the World Health Organization, lead poisoning causes kidney failure, reproductive issues and other ailments. Lead poisoning is particularly dangerous for children, causing permanent intellectual disability, lowered IQ and behavioural disorders, while adults may suffer from high blood pressure, infertility and cognitive decline.

Here’s what you need to know about what came out of the commemoration regarding toxic cookware and lead poisoning:

The concern lies in the type of materials used in the making of silver three-legged pots, which are often produced in the informal sector using melted scrap metal.

What is melted down and used in the pots may contain harmful substances, including lead.

Lead poisoning is often invisible and underdiagnosed, despite its severe consequences.

Even small amounts of lead can cause irreversible damage, affecting learning, behaviour and long-term health outcomes.

The safest option is to use pots made from certified food-grade materials. If a product does not clearly state it is lead-free, there is always a risk.

Sowetan