The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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WATCH | Gareth Mnisi’s unexplained life of bling

Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi owns a fleet of luxury cars. (Sowetan)

Gareth Mnisi, the man who is alleged to have manipulated tenders in the City of Tshwane, lived a life of luxury, amassing wealth that a court has found he has been dishonest about.

On Thursday, the suspended city CFO made a brief appearance at the Madlanga commission of inquiry to reschedule his appearance.

WhatsApp messages extracted from Sgt Fannie Nkosi’s phone show Mnisi and metro police deputy commissioner Umashi Dhlamini responsible for tender procurement allegedly had their own preferred companies they wanted to be awarded a tender.

Mnisi is expected to take the hot seat next Friday.

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A village with boreholes but no water

Several boreholes have been drilled as part of a major project in the Ugie area in the Eastern Cape, but no water has flowed. Photo: Nombulelo Damba-Hendrik (GROUND UP)

Families in eNkalweni and surrounding villages near Ugie in the Eastern Cape have been waiting more than a decade for water, though boreholes have been drilled in their communities.

The Joe Gqabi district municipality began drilling boreholes in the area in 2015. However, 11 years later, residents said not one is supplying water.

At least 12 boreholes were installed between 2015 and 2019 after the municipality secured Orio grant funding from the Netherlands government to provide water to rural villages in the Elundini local municipality.

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Bucs’ Ouaddou unfazed by Bay’s compact pitch

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslami Ouaddou with Oswin Appollis (Antonio Muchave)

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is optimistic his troops won’t struggle to play their normal free-flowing game at a compact pitch at Richards Bay Stadium, where they face Richards Bay tonight (7.30pm).

Pirates head into the game off the back of scoring an impressive 11 unanswered goals in their last two league fixtures against TS Galaxy and Golden Arrows. Bucs whipped Galaxy 6-0 at Mbombela Stadium a fortnight ago before thumping Arrows 5-0 at Orlando Amstel Arena on Tuesday.

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Sowetan