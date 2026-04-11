IN PICS | DA 2026 Federal Congress day 1

Arena Holdings photographers Masi Losi, Refilwe Kholomonyane and Veli Nhlapho capture the first day of the DA 2026 Federal Congress taking place at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. The congress marks a pivotal moment for the opposition party as it prepares to reset its leadership and strategic direction before the upcoming local government elections.
The gathering brings together more than 2,000 party delegates from around the country to elect a new federal leadership after John Steenhuisen’s decision not to seek re-election.
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