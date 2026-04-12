Call centre accused of ‘evil’ curbs on toilet breaks for staff

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Up until September 15 last year, the company allowed staff a “body break” option, whereby they could push a pause button on their system when they needed to go to the bathroom.

A company that operates call centres on behalf of several state agencies has been taken to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation & Arbitration (CCMA) by a former employee who accuses it of unjustly restricting bathroom breaks in a bid to increase productivity.

Former employee Npsisi Mabanya says Alteram Solutions — which runs call centres for the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), Compensation Fund, Road Accident Fund and others — created “an intolerable working environment”.

She has lodged an unfair dismissal case with the CCMA, claiming she stained her clothing while menstruating as she waited for permission from a team leader to go to the toilet.

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