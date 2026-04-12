DA’s new vibe shift: from fighting back to helping out

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The DA has made a “mindset shift” and conceded it can no longer make strident criticisms of ANC policy without offering practical and implementable solutions of its own.

This is according to Mathew Cuthbert, the blue party’s head of policy, who on Friday told the Sunday Times there was now a realisation in the party that it couldn’t just continue slamming the ANC, since the DA is now part of the government, under the auspices of the government of national unity (GNU).

The DA this weekend held its national congress at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, where new leaders were elected and policy resolutions adopted.