Inside the DA elective congress: Five key things you should know

The DA federal congress concluded on Sunday in Midrand with Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis having been elected as the party’s leader, replacing agriculture minister John Steenhuisen.
The conference, which started on Saturday, saw over 2,000 delegates in attendance, with many wearing T-shirts adorned with the faces of their favourite candidates.
Here are five things to know about what happened at the conference:
- Delegates debated a wide range of policy proposals aimed at enhancing the party’s offering for the 2026 local elections. Policies adopted included focusing on vaping regulations to protect teenagers and addressing the impact of online gambling.
- The congress also passed a policy resolution to legalise “Baby Savers”. These are organisations that provide safe places where parents can leave their babies without being asked any questions.
- The party resolved to promote employment opportunities for workers over the age of 35, arguing that this demographic is often overlooked in job creation strategies. And a new constitutional principle was adopted requiring DA representatives to remain physically and socially present in the communities they serve to prevent “detachment” from the ground.
- The party’s head of policy Mathew Cuthbert said it is important that the DA no longer simply stands on the sidelines and criticises what the ANC is doing, but rather comes out itself with a bold alternative that will convince voters to vote for it.
- Solly Msimanga, Gauteng provincial leader, emerged victorious as federal chairperson and his three deputies are minister of basic education Siviwe Gwarube, Tshwane mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink and Solly Malatsi, minister of communications.
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