Inside the DA elective congress: Five key things you should know

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Newly elected DA leaders Ashor Sarupen, chairperson of the federal council, Solly Msimanga, federal chairperson, and party leader Geordin Hill-Lewis. Picture:

The DA federal congress concluded on Sunday in Midrand with Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis having been elected as the party’s leader, replacing agriculture minister John Steenhuisen.

The conference, which started on Saturday, saw over 2,000 delegates in attendance, with many wearing T-shirts adorned with the faces of their favourite candidates.

Here are five things to know about what happened at the conference: