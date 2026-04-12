LIVE BLOG | DA Federal Congress day 2

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12 April 2026, 9:10

From congress to caucus: DA’s next leadership battle takes shape

The party’s parliamentary leader will play vital role in maintaining a united front

With its leadership question settled, the DA is wasting no time pivoting to its next internal showdown — a high-stakes race for parliamentary leader that could redefine the party’s centre of power.

Insiders say the contest is tightening around three senior figures: chief whip George Michalakis, Eastern Cape leader Andrew Whitfield and federal legal commission head Glynnis Breytenbach.

Policy chief Mathew Cuthbert, who had been approached, has opted out — throwing his weight behind Whitfield instead.

[ From congress to caucus: DA’s next leadership battle takes shapeOpens in new window ]

12 April 2026, 9:00

The DA Federal Congress resumes at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on Sunday morning.

Catch up on day one:

[ Power shake-up on the cards as DA holds day 1 of elective conferenceOpens in new window ]

The DA Federal Congress Day 1 came with emotional speeches and debates shaping the party’s future ahead of upcoming elections. Here’s everything you need to know.

The DA Federal Congress Day 1 came with emotional speeches and debates shaping the party’s future ahead of upcoming elections. Here’s everything you need to know. pic.twitter.com/4XE8XppoNY — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) April 12, 2026

Some moments from day 1 captured by Arena photographers: