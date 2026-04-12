WATCH | PKTT takes over case of slain Emfuleni accountant

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Martha Mani Ratsofu, who worked at the Emfuleni local municipality's revenue department, was shot dead on March 30.

The family of the Emfuleni local municipality official whose killing was captured on a CCTV camera and went viral on social media says the political killings task team (PKTT) has taken over the murder case.

Martha Mani Rantsofu, an acting accountant at the municipality, was gunned down on March 30 in Vanderbijlpark.

She was buried on Saturday. The family said members of the PKTT visited their home on Sunday and informed them they were taking over the case.

WATCH | Tsotang Tefo Rantsofu says when he saw his sister's lifeless body on the ground, that ripped his heart apart.



Video: Veli Nhlapo. pic.twitter.com/2jyQCACDit — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) April 12, 2026

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confired that the docket will be investigated by the PKTT and said the motive for her murder is still unknown.

A video circulating online captured 39-year-old Rantsofu’s last moments. Her killer approaches her, shoots her, and as she falls, he pumps more bullets into her head at close range and then flees the scene.

Rantsofu worked as a senior clerk at the municipality’s revenue collection department and was recently promoted to acting accountant.

Her brother Tsotang Rantsofu told Sowetan that they were also “still in the dark” as to what could have led to the murder.

It ripped my heart apart. I couldn’t believe it. — Tsotang Tefo Rantsofu

The family said before her death, Rantsofu had been involved in a legal battle with a property developer.

She was an applicant in the matter, which, according to the family, was set down for trial on April 9.

“The PKTT did tell us they investigate cases that are related to political killings,“ said Tsotang. ”I think what raised the red flag was the fact that she was an employee of the Emfuleni local municipality.”

Tsotang said he received a call just after 7pm on the day of the murder to go to a fast food outlet in Vanderbiljpark. However, the caller, his sister’s friend, did not say why.

He thought maybe his sister had been hospitalised.

However, when he arrived at the scene what he saw ripped his heart apart.

“I saw a shoe and her leg...she was already covered. [It was] the shock of my life. I felt like my heart was outside my body and someone stabbed it with a knife.

“I couldn’t believe it...seeing her face and lifeless body really killed me. My heart felt rage. I never thought this thing could happen to my sister. It was hard. It has been heavy for all of us. For our mother, for us her siblings.”

Tsotang believes the killer wanted to make sure his sister was dead.

“It was not a case of scaring her, but that [the shooter] was sent to make sure she does not see the sun the next morning.”

Col Nevhuhulwi said Rantsofu was at a local tyre shop waiting for a puncture to be fixed when an unknown man fired several shots at her before fleeing the scene.

Tsotang said his sister still had dreams to achieve.

In June, she was due to graduate with an honours degree in public relations from Unisa.

He said that Rantsofu loved her work and would often spend some weekends at the office.

“The relevant people should be arrested and tell us exactly what they were trying to hide [by killing her] because it shows that they are trying to hide something,” he said.

The municipality’s finance MMC Hassan Mako said: “Mani was a dedicated public servant. I’m urging law enforcement to act swiftly on this matter. Justice must be served.”

Rantsofu is survived by her daughter, who is in grade 12, her mother and five siblings.