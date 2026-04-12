Why silver three-legged pots may be more dangerous

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There have been warnings about silver three-legged pots and that materials used to make them may contain lead.

It took researchers from the South African Medical Research Council several years to make the finding that silver three-legged pots made from scrap metals are a health risk.

Dr Renee Street, director of environment and health, said last week’s warning that the silver pots could be slowing poisoning consumers and potentially lead to kidney failure was a culmination of assessment of cookware over several years.

Street cautioned that the silver three-legged pot has gained popularity because of affordability, which may come at a cost.

“The three-legged silver pots, often made from aluminium or scrap metal, entered the market over the past few decades, particularly through local, informal manufacturing and imports. Their popularity is driven by several factors, including lower cost, being lightweight and good heat conductivity [requiring less fuel],” she said.

She said the key concern lies in the composition of the pots and that researchers conducted work in both rural and urban settings across SA.

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Street said traditional black three-legged pots are generally safer because they are made from cast iron, often using more controlled and food-grade materials.

“Some silver pots, particularly those made from food-grade aluminium, can also be safe.”

However, the concern arises with many of the silver-coloured pots commonly found in households, which are often produced in the informal sector using melted scrap metal.

“The concern arises with pots made from scrap metals, including industrial and electronic waste, which may contain lead and other toxic metals that can leach into food during cooking,” Street said.

This, she explained, increases the risk of exposure to harmful substances, particularly when the pots are used frequently or to prepare acidic foods.

“If there is uncertainty about the source or composition of the cookware, it is advisable to avoid using it for cooking, especially for acidic foods, which may increase metal leaching,” she said.

Street added that the risks are not limited to those using the pots, but also those involved in their production.

“One of the most concerning findings is the dual exposure to lead. First, individuals involved in making these artisanal pots may be exposed during the melting and casting of scrap metals, often without adequate protection. Second, families using these pots are at risk because lead can leach into food during cooking.

“This creates a cycle of exposure from production to consumption, posing significant health risks, especially for vulnerable groups such as children.”

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The findings build on earlier warnings from the department of health that informally manufactured pots may contribute to lead poisoning, a condition the World Health Organisation links to serious health issues, including kidney damage and developmental problems.

Despite the risks, Street acknowledged that simply advising people to stop using the pots is not always realistic.

“There is a need for broader support to ensure that safe, affordable cookware options are accessible to all communities,” she said.