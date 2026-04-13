Joburg’s City Power dragged to court over disputed billing spike

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The National Bargaining Council for Road Freight and Logistics Industry wants City Power to handover the findings of a meter investigation amid over billing allegations.

The National Bargaining Council for the Road Freight and Logistics Industry has gone to court in a bid to force Joburg’s City Power to disclose the findings of a meter billing investigation.

The council says its monthly electricity bill doubled after City Power installed a new meter at its Braamfontein premises in April 2024, despite no expansion in operations. It alleges that its bill increased from R100,000 a month to R200,000, and that it suffered financial prejudice that resulted in its premises being disconnected from the electricity supply at one stage.

In an affidavit filed in the Johannesburg high court this month, the council’s facilities and administration manager, Kwanele Ngwenya, says City Power’s conduct is unconstitutional.

The application forms part of a legal bid by the council to compel City Power to disclose the findings of a meter billing investigation, as directed by the Johannesburg ombudsman, and to prevent any further disconnection of its electricity supply pending the resolution of the dispute.

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