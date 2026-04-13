New era looms for DA as Hill-Lewis takes reins

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

12/04/2026. Leader of the DA, Geordin Hill-Lewis, takes the win in the federal congress elections of the Democratic alliance. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane

Thirty-nine-year old Geordin Hill-Lewis, considered a moderate and bridge builder in the DA, won a sweeping victory at the party’s federal conference on Sunday.

In days ahead, he is expected to use his political capital to outline his vision for the DA and its role in the make-up and formation of the government of national unity (GNU) in terms of representation and a fresh push for policy reform.

Much will depend on him and President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is also the leader of the ANC, finding common ground on highly emotive national questions such as economic redress, energy and logistic sector reform, national health insurance as well as foreign and economic policy coherence.

After the ANC lost its overwhelming majority in the 2024 general elections, it turned to the DA and other smaller parties to help secure Ramaphosa’s election as head of state. In return, the DA was given six ministerial and six deputy ministerial positions in the executive.

The ultimate authority over any cabinet reshuffle, however, rests with Ramaphosa and any changes to ministerial positions recommended by Hill-Lewis would require the president’s sign-off.

Setting his sights beyond the present coalition arrangement, Hill-Lewis told delegates his ultimate ambition was to lead the national government outright.

“I am not satisfied with being a junior partner in a government of national unity. Our ambition must be to lead the national government.”

Ashor Sarupen, who will be among the most senior DA figures remaining in the executive, said the mechanics of how Hill-Lewis would interface with the party’s government contingent still needed to be worked out.

“The leader is strongest in his first three months; that’s when you should take the tough decisions,” he said.

Sarupen confirmed that performance reviews of the DA’s cabinet ministers and deputy ministers serving in the GNU will take place.

It is belived that the outcomes of ministerial performance reviews will determine whether DA incumbents retain their posts in cabinet.

Ramaphosa has previously fired former DA Eastern Cape leader Andrew Whitfield from the position of deputy minister of trade, industry & competition for insubordination. Whitfield was replaced by DA member Alexandra Abrahams.

Hill-Lewis has opted to not go to the cabinet and remain as the mayor of Cape Town.

In a closing address to the congress on Sunday, Hill-Lewis said the party would continue to oppose what he termed crony enrichment schemes, cadre deployment in government jobs and any threat to property rights.

“We will oppose crony enrichment schemes that see the same politically connected elites making billions while millions of people remain poor. We know we can build a model of empowerment that delivers real advancement for millions more families.”

He also flagged crime and law and order as his primary national policy priority, arguing that without safety, neither economic growth nor democracy could take root.

“When law and order breaks down, no economy can grow, no community can flourish, no democracy can thrive. Bringing law and order to South Africa must be our top priority. Not one priority among many. The priority,” he said.

On the sidelines of the DA Congress, Sarupen, who is also deputy finance minister, outlined an ambitious policy agenda, flagging electricity market reform ― including the separation of Eskom’s transmission infrastructure ― port and rail concessions, regulatory streamlining and labour market reform targeting small businesses as priority areas.

He cited economic data suggesting energy market reform alone could add one percentage point to GDP growth, with broader structural reforms potentially lifting the economy by two to two-and-a-half percent.

Former DA leader John Steenhuisen cautioned that Hill-Lewis could not afford to become a “hostage or captive” of the federal executive. He told Sowetan’s sister newspaper Business Day that Hill-Lewis should assert his authority in whatever forum he operates.

Steenhuisen also urged the new leader to address the parliamentary caucus early, describing it as one of the largest in the country and a critical platform to communicate his leadership vision. He added that Hill-Lewis would need to demonstrate from the outset that he was leading the whole party, not a faction.