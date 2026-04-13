NPA confident of successful Life Esidimeni prosecution

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Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu owes more than R1.5m to the lawyers who represented her at the Life Esidimeni arbitration. Picture: Alon Skuy.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it is ready to prosecute individuals implicated in the deaths of the 144 Life Esidimeni psychiatric patients who died after being transferred to unregistred and ill-equipped NGOs between 2015 and 2016.

According to the report of then Health Ombud, Prof Malegapuru Makgoba, some of the patients had died from among others dehydration, aspiration pneumonia, acquired pneumonia, and cardiac arrest. It was found that the illnesses that later claimed their lives emanated from the level of care they had received at those NGOs.

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