Nxumalo denies ‘cash in Louis Vuitton bag’ claims against Malema

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EFF leader Julius Malema said there was no evidence linking him or the party to criminal activity and denied any involvement in wrongdoing.

Sandton businessman Zesimdumise “Ze” Nxumalo has said EFF leader Julius Malema “did not deliver cash or whisky” to Jotham “Mswazi” Msibi and “never handed over R80,000 in a Louis Vuitton bag”.

In a confirmatory affidavit obtained by Business Day, Nxumalo said he introduced Malema to Msibi and meetings between them “always took place in my presence”. He said the three met at Uvivi Lodge in Hammanskraal and at locations in Sandton and Johannesburg.

The affidavit forms part of a defamation case before the Gauteng High Court between Malema and PA president Kenny Kunene. Malema is seeking a retraction and apology after Kunene alleged he delivered cash and other items to Msibi, who is described in court papers as a central figure in a network linked to the “Big Five” cartel.

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