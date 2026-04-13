Public protector clears Mashatile and Creecy in SAA CEO appointment probe

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Transport minister Barbara Creecy and Deputy President Paul Mashatile were accused of interfering in SAA's CEO recruitment process.

The Presidency has welcomed findings by the public protector clearing Deputy President Paul Mashatile and transport minister Barbara Creecy of any wrongdoing in relation to the appointment of outgoing South African Airways (SAA) CEO Prof John Lamola.

The matter stems from a complaint lodged by the DA in February 2025 after reporting by News24 alleging political interference in the appointment process.

The reports claimed Mashatile and Creecy conducted informal interviews with shortlisted candidates, including Lamola, at the deputy president’s official residence outside the formal, board-led process.

It was further alleged Lamola was appointed despite scoring lower than other candidates recommended by the SAA board, raising concern about a parallel process and potential political influence.

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