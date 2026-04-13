WATCH | Sgt Nkosi to plead not guilty, claims charges are ‘fabricated’

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Sgt Fannie Nkosi testifies before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

Sgt Fannie Nkosi has told the Pretoria North magistrate’s court that he will plead not guilty to the charges against him, claiming they are fabricated and meant to frustrate him.

Nkosi was arrested after a raid at his home on April 1 when police conducted a search and seizure warrant and discovered closed dockets which were illegal at his place, a stun grenade, and possession of ammunition, among other things.

On Monday, Nkosi made his second appearance before magistrate Thandi Theledi at the Pretoria North magistrate’s court.

Nkosi told the court he intends to please plead not guilty.

“I contend that the state and/or prosecution will not succeed in proving this case, and the state case is weak and/or non-existent against me. This is a plot to victimise me,” Nkosi said through his lawyer Siza Dlali.

Sgt Fannie Nkosi appears in the Pretoria North magistrate's court for continuation of his bail application.

Video: Veli Nhlapo pic.twitter.com/12t5JXicq3 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) April 13, 2026

Nkosi also said the firearms were properly kept in a safe.

The state has asked for the matter to stand down until Monday afternoon as they were to receive the affidavit from the defence on Monday morning.

Nkosi is the alleged middleman between criminal cartels and suspended deputy commissioner Gen Shadrack Sibiya.

He is charged with unlawful possession of explosives, three counts of failure to safeguard firearms, eight counts of failure to safeguard ammunition, defeating the administration of justice, failure to mount a stand-up safe as per the SABS 953-1/2, and theft.

He proposed a bail amount of R10,000.