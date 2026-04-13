The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

Why silver three-legged pots may be more dangerous
It took researchers from the South African Medical Research Council several years to make the finding that silver three-legged pots made from scrap metals are a health risk.
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Inside the DA elective congress: Five key things you should know
The DA federal congress which started on Saturday, saw over 2,000 delegates in attendance, with many wearing T-shirts adorned with the faces of their favourite candidates and with Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis being elected as the party’s leader, replacing agriculture minister John Steenhuisen.
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PKTT takes over case of slain Emfuleni accountant
The family of the Emfuleni local municipality official whose killing was captured on a CCTV camera and went viral on social media says the political killings task team (PKTT) has taken over the murder case.
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