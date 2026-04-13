The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

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Martha Mani Ratsofu, who worked at the Emfuleni local municipality's revenue department, was shot dead on March 30.

Why silver three-legged pots may be more dangerous

There have been warnings that materials used to make silver three-legged pots may contain lead. (Supplied)

It took researchers from the South African Medical Research Council several years to make the finding that silver three-legged pots made from scrap metals are a health risk.

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Inside the DA elective congress: Five key things you should know

DA members at the party's federal congress at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

The DA federal congress which started on Saturday, saw over 2,000 delegates in attendance, with many wearing T-shirts adorned with the faces of their favourite candidates and with Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis being elected as the party’s leader, replacing agriculture minister John Steenhuisen.

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PKTT takes over case of slain Emfuleni accountant

Martha Mani Ratsofu, who worked at the Emfuleni local municipality's revenue department, was shot dead on March 30. (Supplied)

The family of the Emfuleni local municipality official whose killing was captured on a CCTV camera and went viral on social media says the political killings task team (PKTT) has taken over the murder case.

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