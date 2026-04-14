Five important things to know about EMPD boss’s testimony at the Madlanga inquiry

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Suspended EMPD acting deputy chief commissioner Julius Mkwanazi testifies before the Madlanga commission of inquiry. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

Embattled Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi has defended his decision to make 55 appointments within three months.

Suspended EMPD chief Jabulani Mapiyeye previously told the commission Mkhwanazi made 55 irregular appointments, with some posts being filled without being advertised between May 2024 and July 2024.

However, Mkhwanazi on Tuesday told the inquiry he was continuing what Mapiyeye had started.

Here are some of things he said:

Mkhwanazi said they complied with procedures that guided the filling of posts and that HR was involved,

He said the department has been conducting operations outside its jurisdiction since its formation, both provincially and nationally, including tracing suspects. However, memorandums of agreement suggest there has to be communication between law enforcers of different jurisdictions.

The commission raised concern on the validity of the documents submitted last month regarding the death of Mkhwanazi’s mother. It also questioned the age of the deceased, as it showed she [deceased] was only 10 years older than Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi’s explanation was that he was raised by his grandparents and that the deceased was his stepmother.

He also denied that his vehicle was involved in the alleged kidnapping of EMPD spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa, who testified she ran the registration plates of the car driven by her alleged kidnappers.

Sowetan