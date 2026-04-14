Five more arrested in Limpopo ‘fake king’ land scam case

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There have been more arrests in connection with the fraud case in Limpopo. Stock image.

Police in Limpopo have arrested five additional suspects linked to a case involving a man accused of posing as a king, appointing his own “indunas” and unlawfully distributing land.

In a statement, SAPS spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the arrests are part of an investigation into fraud, theft and the unlawful establishment of traditional leadership structures.

“The police in Limpopo have arrested five additional suspects in connection with a high-profile case involving fraud, theft and the unlawful establishment of traditional leadership structures in Moletjie under the Seshego policing area,” said Ledwaba.

The case was opened in September 2025 after allegations that the main suspect, Abram Kgabo Matabola from Ga-Kolopo village, falsely presented himself as a “king” over Moletjie and surrounding villages in the Capricorn District.

According to police, Matabola allegedly appointed individuals as indunas under the supposed kingship of Kgoshi Kgabo Moloto III.

Authorities say the group’s actions caused widespread disruption in the community.

“The suspects’ actions reportedly led to community instability including the illegal allocation of residential stands, interference with service delivery and the unauthorised certification of documents,” said Ledwaba.

The investigation was launched after a complaint from the Moletjie Traditional Authority. Detectives from Seshego carried out extensive investigations which led to the National Prosecuting Authority authorising the arrests.

The five additional suspects arrested are Wilson Chokoe (52), Lucas Sekwaila (87), Jacob Molele (69), Petrus Mothapo (74) and Bernard Chokoe (82).

The accused appeared before the Seshego magistrate’s court on April 7, and the matter was postponed for a formal bail application.

Provincial police commissioner Thembi Hadebe welcomed the arrests and warned against undermining legitimate traditional structures.

“We will not tolerate any actions that undermine lawful traditional leadership structures or exploit communities through fraudulent means. SAPS remains committed to ensuring that all those involved are brought to justice,” she said.

Investigations are ongoing.

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