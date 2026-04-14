Food producer faces R1m fine for harmful hummus

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Checkers says during routine quality testing, microbiological contamination was found in three batches of Deli branded hummus on Monday. File photo.

The National Consumer Commission has referred BM Foods Manufacturers to its tribunal to impose a R1m fine after Listeria traces were found in its hummus products.

The Deli Hummus range was being sold at Shoprite Checkers stores.

This referral follows a recall initiated by Shoprite Checkers in September 2024, affecting the particular range which tested positive for the presence of the harmful microorganism Listeria monocytogenes. This bacteria poses serious health risks, particularly to pregnant women, the elderly, and individuals with weakened or compromised immune systems.

The NCC investigated the matter and discovered that the company was selling compromised hummus that contravened the Consumer Protection Act, the NCC said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Regulation R638 requires the person in charge to ensure that routine assessments are conducted to comply with the regulation’s hygiene requirements,” the NCC said.

The NCC’s acting commissioner, Hardin Ratshisusu, said the suppliers of foodstuffs have an obligation under the Act and applicable regulations to supply goods that are safe and do not pose a risk to consumers.

“It is therefore important that, where there are findings of the violation of the [Act], implicated suppliers are held accountable before the tribunal.”

Sowetan