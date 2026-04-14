It’s suspicious how quickly Mthatha building burnt — Macpherson

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Public works minister Dean Macpherson says internal discussions have pointed to possible malicious intent linked to the arson case on the Botha Sigcau building in Mthatha, Eastern Cape.

The historic 11-storey government building went up in flames on March 24 and police have opened a case of arson, with the Hawks taking over the investigation.

The fire, which reportedly started on the upper floors, destroyed between 75% and 95% of the structure. Macpherson has questioned how quickly the flames spread.

“I must say, just from a layperson’s perspective, it does seem suspicious how quickly the building went up in flames, and how many floors were affected.

“I’m not an investigator, but from the initial discussions I’ve had, I sincerely hope there was nothing nefarious involved because the fire appears to have spread across two floors far too quickly,” he said.

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Speaking to Sowetan on the sidelines at the DA Federal Congress at the weekend, Macpherson said there were also issues with maintenance of the building.

The 50-year-old building housed 684 offices, 11 government departments and more than 1,300 employees, making it a central pillar of provincial administration.

It is named after King Botha Manzolwandle Sigcau, the first president of the Transkei homeland and king of the Eastern Mpondoland Kingdom.

“That building is clearly very historic,” said Macpherson. “The first phase dates back to 1972, and it’s evident that there were serious issues with maintenance systems.

“Through the Council for the Built Environment, we have offered our assistance to understand what went wrong,” he said. “We are working with Dr Msizi Myeza, the CEO of the council, and as we conduct investigations, whether in Tongaat, George, or elsewhere, we are strengthening our response.”

Macpherson said the investigation came at a financial cost that has necessitated a budget adjustment.

“There is also a significant financial cost associated with these incidents. We need to consider how to adjust our budget to account for increasing disasters, as responding to them is quite expensive. We are helping where we can,” he said.

Sowetan