Julius Malema wins defamation case against Musa Khawula

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Musa Khawula must apologise to Julius Malema and his wife for defamation.

The Johannesburg high court has ruled in favour of EFF president Julius Malema in the defamation action against social media commentator Musa Khawula.

The court declared on Tuesday that Khawula published unlawful and defamatory statements regarding the marriage of Malema and his wife Mantoa Matlala Malema.

The court also issued an order compelling Khawula to permanently remove the statements made by him on his X account and other platforms used or controlled by him within 24 hours of the order.

The court also ordered Khawula to publish, within 24 hours from service of the order, an apology to Malema and his wife in which Khawula unreservedly apologises to them for the allegations he has made.

The court said the apology must take the form of a statement and must be issued by Khawula in his name. The court ordered Khawula to publish this apology on his X account and also distribute the apology to a number of media houses and online blogs that have repeated or referred to these statements.

Khawula was ordered to pay the costs of the application on the scale as between attorney and client, including the costs of two counsel where so employed.

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