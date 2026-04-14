KuGompo City road closures announced ahead of Malema court appearance

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EFF leader Julius Malema will be back in court on Wednesday.

Just hours before EFF leader Julius Malema appears in the magistrate’s court in KuGompo City on Wednesday, the Buffalo City Metro has announced that several major roads will be closed.

Scores of party supporters are expected to make their way into the city to support Malema as he appears for his firearm case.

Pre-sentencing proceedings are scheduled to take place on Wednesday and Thursday.

Malema was found guilty of charges related to the discharge of a firearm at the EFF’s birthday celebrations at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.

On Tuesday the city announced the road closures in a social media post, advising motorists to be vigilant.

“Officers will be placed on points to assist with the safe and free flow of traffic,” it said.

“Motorists are advised to proceed with caution and use alternative routes.”

Malema’s supporters are expected to march on Wednesday from Jan Smuts Stadium to the court building.

They will take the following route: exiting the stadium and turning left into Recreational Road, right into Commercial Road, left into Cambridge Street, crossing Fleet Street, right into Commissioner Road and ending in front of the court.

Roads affected by the closures starting on Tuesday are: Buffalo and Fleet, Church and Buffalo, Oxford and Commissioner.

The Beacon Bay Tutor Centre has also sounded the alarm bells to parents and guardians.

The centre warned of increased traffic and possible disruption.

It advised parents and guardians to exercise caution when travelling.

According to the centre, activity has already begun around the courthouse area, and increased traffic and disruption are expected.

“We kindly advise parents to exercise caution when travelling, particularly in and around Fleet Street, Kidds Beach, Oxford Street and routes toward the airport and court,” the centre said in a message.

“If you have any concerns about your child’s safety during this time, please feel completely at ease to keep them at home.

“Absences on these two days will not be recorded, provided that you inform us via WhatsApp.

“Due to the anticipated disruptions, our official start of term 2 work will be moved to Friday.

“However, the centre remains open, and staff will continue with preparation and student support where possible.

" Your safety and that of your children remains our top priority.”

EFF supporters are expected to hold a night vigil at Jan Smuts Stadium on Tuesday night.

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