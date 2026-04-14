LISTEN | Rea Vaya halts services over unpaid R30m owed by Joburg council

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Rea Vaya bus services were halted in various areas of Johannesburg on Tuesday morning. File photo.

Rea Vaya buses will only return to the streets once the City of Johannesburg settles the outstanding R30m payment it owes.

This is according to Mahier Tayob, the business rescue practitioner for the Joburg Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

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Tayob says the operators Piotrans and Litsamaiso, which run Rea Vaya, are still waiting for the city to pay what it owes. He warned that payment delays have made it impossible to continue running the service.

On Tuesday Rea Vaya removed all its buses from the road, causing panic among Johannesburg commuters.

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, Benny Makgoga, Rea Vaya spokesperson, said operations will be paused until further notice.

According to Tayob, the CoJ owes about R30m, which has left operators unable to maintain buses, pay for fuel or cover staff wages.

“We’re not being paid by the city, and it seems the city doesn’t understand any other language,” Tayob said.

He added that halting operations was a deliberate move to force engagement from the municipality.

“This is not the first time. The city hasn’t changed its business model, and it continues to make it very difficult for operators,” he said.

Tayob confirmed that legal action is now being considered, with instructions already given to proceed to court.

The impact has been significant, with all 35 Rea Vaya buses taken off the roads.

“We can’t afford fuel, wages or maintenance. The city keeps moving the goalposts,” he said.

He said buses were gradually withdrawn due to non-payment, before a complete shutdown was implemented last week.

“We started pulling buses off gradually because we were not being paid. Last week, we pulled the full plug,” Tayob said.

Tayob also noted that another operator followed suit recently, pulling their buses from service on Tuesday.

“The city only seems to respond when services are stopped or when legal action is taken,” he added.

Early on Tuesday many commuters in Soweto had to scramble to find alternative transport.

In a statement posted on X, the bus service confirmed the disruption, advising passengers to make other arrangements.

“Rea Vaya T2, T3, C4, C5 and C6 buses are not operating today due to unexpected delays. Commuters are advised to use alternative transport. We apologise for the inconvenience,” the statement read.

The routes include Parktown and Braamfontein.

The announcement sparked outrage on social media, with commuters expressing frustration over the late notice.

That’s why people shouldn’t load all their monthly transport budget onto Rea Vaya cards. These unexpected disruptions are a problem — Frustrated passenger

Several users questioned why the service only informed passengers in the morning, leaving them little time to adjust their travel plans.

“Please update us about this unexpected delay. When will the buses resume?” one commuter asked.

Another frustrated passenger warned others against relying solely on the service: “That’s why people shouldn’t load all their monthly transport budget onto Rea Vaya cards. These unexpected disruptions are a problem.”

Sowetan