Police offer R100k reward to find 9-year-old girl abducted in 2022

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The distraught Limpopo mother of a nine-year-old girl who went missing three years ago says she cannot bear the thought of bringing another child into the world after her only daughter’s disappearance.

Fiona Matodzi went missing in August 2022, and Limpopo SAPS has offered a R100,000 reward to anyone who may have information that could lead to her discovery and the prosecution of those involved in her disappearance.

We urge members of the public to come forward with any information... Someone out there knows something, and that information could be critical in reuniting Fiona with her family. — Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe, Limpopo police commissioner

Fiona was reported missing on August 11 2022, after she disappeared in Itsani Village in Thohoyandou.

Her 35-year-old mother, Tshilidzi Musunwaini, said she cannot go on with her life since her little girl’s disappearance.

“This is very painful. I’ve just been getting by because, ever since her disappearance, nothing makes sense. I can’t move on with my life knowing she is still out there missing. There’s no way I can bring another child into this world while my only child is still out there.”

Fiona was reported missing on August 11 2022, after she disappeared in Itsani Village within the Thohoyandou policing area. (supplied)

She said that everything feels stagnant and her life stopped the day Fiona went missing.

“I don’t know if I’m scared or what, but I cannot bear the thought of being a mother again after losing my only daughter. I can’t even keep my mind in one place – it’s always wandering, seeking answers. I’m stuck. I can’t even move on with my partner.”

“She was everything I prayed for. I don’t remember ever shouting at her or having any problems with her. With everything that has happened, I sometimes think maybe her perfection was too good to be true, and I didn’t deserve such a wonderful child.”

According to police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba, Fiona was walking home from school when she was allegedly abducted. She was last seen by fellow pupils who were walking behind her.

“The learners informed police that they saw Fiona getting into a black Volkswagen Polo motor vehicle, which did not have registration number plates. The occupants of the vehicle could not be identified,” he said.

Musunwaini claims her daughter’s room has remained untouched.

“It feels like she’s still here. Everything in the room resembles her – her shoes, toys, everything. There’s nothing I have changed or want to change. She will find her room the same [way she left it] the day she returns home.”

Ledwaba said as part of ongoing efforts to intensify the investigation into the child’s disappearance, “the SAPS in Limpopo is now offering a reward of R100,000 to any person who can provide information that may lead to the recovery of the child and the successful arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s) involved”.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said they will ensure that every possible lead is pursued to locate Fiona and bring those responsible to justice.

“We urge members of the public to come forward with any information, no matter how small it may seem. Someone out there knows something, and that information could be critical in reuniting Fiona with her family and ensuring that justice is served,” said Hadebe.

Sowetan