Poultry project takes wing with NDA support

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The opening of the National Development Agency (NDA) Sekhukhune satellite office has transformed support for rural groups who previously had to travel far to Polokwane for help.

Gillian Mahange, the NDA’s Limpopo provincial manager, said the local presence has expedited government aid for cooperatives, early childhood development centres and community organisations.

“Having an office in the district removes the barrier of long-distance travel,” Mahange explained.

“We are now able to reach more villages directly.”

Among those benefiting is the Dinalafase Primary Agricultural Cooperative Ltd, a women-led poultry and vegetable project in Maruleng village.

Founded by seven women in response to high local unemployment, the group launched its venture after local men encouraged it to pursue an initiative to improve their livelihoods.

If you love the work and do it with a happy heart, you will succeed. — Lydia Malatjie

Each woman contributed R50 from their children’s social grants, and the men also donated R50 each.

With these small numbers, the cooperative officially began operations in 2013 with just 60 laying chickens.

The Sekhukhune office subsequently approved R170,000 funding, enabling the cooperative to scale significantly. This investment financed 600 layer chickens, feed, medication and essential equipment, including a generator. The generator proved vital after the cooperative’s transformer was stolen, threatening its water supply.

Before this, water scarcity was a major bottleneck, with the women relying on expensive delivered water that stifled production.

“With the NDA’s help, we can now work faster and run the project properly,” said cooperative member Lydia Malatjie.

Today, Dinalafase supplies eggs, broilers and vegetables to Maruleng, local spaza shops and schools.

Demand is currently outpacing supply, prompting plans to expand their land from one hectare to two. They also hope to apply for support for crop protection netting to reduce damage from heavy rains.

Malatjie encourages other women to start their own income-generating projects: “If you love the work and do it with a happy heart, you will succeed.”

GCIS Vuk’uzenzele