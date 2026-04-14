Commuters frustrated as Rea Vaya operations stopped

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Rea Vaya bus services were halted in various areas of Johannesburg on Tuesday morning. File picture:

Rea Vaya bus services have been halted after unexpected delays, leaving many commuters in Soweto scrambling for alternative transport on Tuesday morning.

In a statement posted on X, the bus service confirmed the disruption, advising passengers to make other arrangements.

“Rea Vaya T2, T3, C4, C5 and C6 buses are not operating today due to unexpected delays. Commuters are advised to use alternative transport. We apologise for the inconvenience,” the statement read.

The routes include Parktown and Braamfontein.

The announcement sparked outrage on social media, with many commuters expressing frustration over the late notice.

Several users questioned why the service only informed passengers in the morning, leaving them with little time to adjust their travel plans.

“Please update us about this unexpected delay. When will the buses resume?” one commuter asked.

Another frustrated passenger warned others against relying solely on the service: “That’s why people shouldn’t load all their monthly transport budget onto Rea Vaya cards. These unexpected disruptions are a problem.”

Others criticised the reliability of the system, with one user saying the service stops without warning, disrupting daily routines.

Responding to the social media outrage, Rea Vaya said: “The City of Johannesburg is in contact with the bus operating company to establish when the service will start operating.”

Sowetan reached out to Rea Vaya to get further detail, but the company had not responded by the time of publication on Tuesday morning.

Sowetan