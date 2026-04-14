Telling stories through beadwork and art

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What began as a hobby making jewellery gradually evolved into a deeper calling for Mulayo Serakoana, who is using her talent to tell African stories and preserve SA’s heritage through beadwork.

Serakoana is the founder and chief creative officer of SereMhani Creations – a beaded art and home décor brand rooted in African storytelling, cultural preservation and contemporary design.

The Pretoria-based business specialises in handcrafted pieces, including beaded coasters, placemats, jewellery and fine art.

“Each piece is intentionally designed to bridge tradition and modern living, transforming everyday objects into expressions of identity and heritage,” explained Serakoana.

At its heart, SereMhani Creations is about elevating beadwork from craft to collectible art. — Mulayo Serakoana

“At its heart, SereMhani Creations is about elevating beadwork from craft to collectible art.”

Her craft tells stories of strength, beauty, resilience and the connection of African women.

“Over time, I realised I wanted to do more than create beautiful pieces; I wanted to tell stories and preserve heritage through my work,” she said.

In 2015, Vuk’uzenzele profiled Serakoana’s work when the business was in its infancy. Back then, it focused solely on making jewellery. Now that the business has expanded to include fine artworks, she said the shift was a natural progression of her artistic growth and purpose.

Serakoana further notes that beadwork is often undervalued, as many presume it is reserved only for traditional occasions or dismissed as a “cheap” craft. For her, working with beads is an act of both preservation and redefinition.

While her business was still in its early stages, a friend introduced her to the Limpopo Jewellery Incubator, particularly as the business had originally been established in that province. The programme was run by the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency.

Serakoana subsequently joined the programme, which equipped her with technical training in jewellery design and metalwork, as well as essential business development skills.

This training included product development, quality standards, pricing and understanding market requirements.

In addition, the programme provided mentorship and industry exposure, creating a structured environment that helped Serakoana transition from being self-taught to operating a more professional and sustainable business.

As a Proudly South African member, SereMhani Creations celebrates Freedom Month by honouring our national heritage through artistic excellence and empowering local craftsmanship. — GCIS Vuk’uzenzele