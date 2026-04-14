The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

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Inside Sgt Fannie Nkosi’s closed heist dockets found at his home

Suspended police sergeant Fannie Nkosi appears at the Pretoria North magistrate's court. (Veli Nhlapo)

The state has accused police sergeant Fannie Nkosi of stealing closed dockets that he hid at his home, suggesting he closed the cases to frustrate their investigations.

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Emfuleni residents sick of stench of raw sewage

Raw sewer seen flowing at the home of Sizakele Masondo in Tshepong, Vaal. (Veli Nhlapo)

Residents of a ward in the Emfuleni local municipality, which is the constituency and home of mayor Sipho Radebe, are sickened by an overflowing sewer that has been an unwelcome part of their daily life for years.

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‘Rapist’ allegedly used his home to gain community trust

The road in Dobsonville where a pastor allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

A 58-year-old man regarded as a saviour in Dobsonville, Soweto, is at the centre of a rape case involving a 12-year-old girl.