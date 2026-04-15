ASK DR LUVUYO BAYENI | Tackling your health questions

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Do you have burning health questions?

Sowetan has got you. We are pleased to announce a partnership with Dr Luvuyo Bayeni who hosts Dr B Talks live on Facebook, and you can send us your questions so that he can tackle them.

Join the Facebook livestream on Sowetan LIVE and DR B Talks on Sundays at 6pm.

Send your questions to letters@sowetan.co.za - use Dr B Talks in the subject line.

ASK DR LUVUYO BAYENI | End TB - a journey that needs all of society

Talk about TB, and most people will probably say, “Are we still talking about tuberculosis in this day and age? Yet we grew up knowing to keep windows open, even at school”.

The answer is a big YES with an emphasis that we need society to partner and lead in the campaign to end TB.

Click here to read more.

ASK DR LUVUYO BAYENI | Both partners are responsible for contraception

Literature defines contraceptives as a collective name given to medicines and other devices that are used to prevent unwanted pregnancies.

Over and above the role of preventing unwanted pregnancies, contraception should be appreciated and embraced as a tool to empower couples towards family planning.

Click here to read more.

ASK DR LUVUYO BAYENI | STI stigma leads to dangerous delay in treatment

Sexually transmitted infections, commonly known as STIs, are acquired through sexual contact, including vaginal, anal and oral sex.

According to the World Health Organisation, more than 30 different bacteria, viruses and parasites can be transmitted this way.

Click here to read more.

Sowetan