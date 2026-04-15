City of Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi placed on precautionary suspension

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

City of Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi appears before the Madlanga commission of inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on April 9 2026.

Tshwane council has placed chief financial officer (CFO) Gareth Mnisi on precautionary suspension with full pay.

The resolution was taken on Wednesday during a special council sitting which was held in camera.

According to the report which Sowetan has seen, Nthabiseng Mokete, divisional head of the budget office, will be acting CFO from Wednesday to July 25.

[Just In] The City of Tshwane will today, during a special council meeting, deliberate on the reasons submitted by Gareth Mnisi as to why he should not be suspended.



Council received representations from Mnisi and his lawyer on April 11.



Mnisi, who has been implicated in… pic.twitter.com/ZT7Gk5uuvZ — The journalist (@Moloi_Herman1) April 15, 2026

Mayor Nasiphi Moya also released a statement to confirm the suspension of Mnisi.

“Having considered the representations, together with the allegations arising from testimony before the Madlanga commission of inquiry and the applicable legal framework, [the] council resolved to place the chief financial officer on precautionary suspension, pending the outcome of an investigation,” she said.

“This decision has been taken in order to safeguard the integrity of the investigation and to protect the interests of the municipality. It does not constitute a finding of misconduct.”

Mnisi was implicated in an alleged plot of tender rigging where he, Sgt Fannie Nkosi and Tshwane metro police department deputy commissioner Umashi Dhlamini were engaging about tenders and advancing their preferred companies.

Mnisi is expected to appear before the Madlanga commission on Friday to respond to the allegations that emanated from the hearing.

Sowetan