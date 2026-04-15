Gardener on the run after ‘stalking’ woman employer

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The woman said she had employed a foreign national to work at her home as a gardener, but her husband dismissed the man after she received a WhatsApp message from the man expressing his love for her. Picture: 123RF/ALEXEY MALKIN

A KwaZulu-Natal gardener is on the run after allegedly stalking his female employer who rejected his advances.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) security company said it received a complaint on Tuesday from a 32-year old eThekwini woman who feared for her life.

The woman said she had employed a foreign national to work at her home as a gardener, but her husband dismissed the man after she received a WhatsApp message from the man expressing his love for her.

She blocked him on WhatsApp and had not heard from him since. The gardener worked at the property for about three months, said Rusa.

“Last week she started receiving messages from the gardener who told her he was in love with her and had repeatedly walked to her home and observed her without approaching. He said he would never break her heart. He asked her on a date, adding he admired her dressed in eastern wear while attending prayers at a temple,” Rusa said.

The woman blocked his new number and contacted Rusa fearing for her safety.

“He then called her from a private number requesting to meet. The woman believes the foreign national misinterpreted kindness as romantic interest,” said Rusa.

Rusa officers have made several unsuccessful attempts to locate the gardener.