Malema to be sentenced on Thursday in firearm case

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EFF leader Julius Malema addresses supporters outside the court building in Ku Gompo City after the adjournment of his case on Wednesday.

Sentencing in the eight-year trial of EFF leader Julius Malema will be handed down on Thursday.

On Wednesday the state and the defence exchanged their final punches, arguing for a custodial and non-custodial sentence, respectively.

Malema was found guilty by the same court on five charges, including the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area, and reckless endangerment.

The charges relate to a 2018 EFF rally in Mdantsane where the party leader was filmed firing a semi-automatic rifle in the air.

Malema has repeatedly said he will appeal against both the conviction and sentence, to the Constitutional Court if necessary.

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