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Malema to be sentenced on Thursday in firearm case

EFF chief guilty on five charges, including the unlawful possession of a firearm

Ziyanda Zweni

Ziyanda Zweni

Court Reporter

EFF leader Julius Malema addresses supporters outside the court building in Ku Gompo City after the adjournment of his case on Wednesday. (SINO MAJANGAZA)

Sentencing in the eight-year trial of EFF leader Julius Malema will be handed down on Thursday.

On Wednesday the state and the defence exchanged their final punches, arguing for a custodial and non-custodial sentence, respectively.

Malema was found guilty by the same court on five charges, including the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area, and reckless endangerment.

The charges relate to a 2018 EFF rally in Mdantsane where the party leader was filmed firing a semi-automatic rifle in the air.

Malema has repeatedly said he will appeal against both the conviction and sentence, to the Constitutional Court if necessary.

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