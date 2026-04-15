Maumela’s luxury cars worth over R75m, 8 properties attached in Tembisa Hospital looting probe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Opens in new window

Opens in new window

Opens in new window

Opens in new window

The SIU swooped on alleged Tembisa Hospital looting mastermind Hangwani Maumela's Sandhurst home in October last year, seizing three Lamborghinis as part of their ongoing investigation Picture: Thapelo Morebudi

Eleven vehicles, including limited-edition supercars, are among assets belonging to alleged Tembisa Hospital looting kingpin Hangwani Maumela attached by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

The SIU has now attached eight properties in Sandhurst in Johannesburg, upmarket Ballito in KwaZulu-Natal, Cape Town and Hartbeespoort in North West.

The eight properties are estimated to be worth around R175m, according to the SIU.

The SIU confirmed to the Sunday Times that vehicles linked with Maumela were seized:

Lamborghini Huracán STO valued at about R8.1m;

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ valued at around R8.8m;

Lamborghini Urus valued at about R5m;

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Coupé valued at approximately R9m;

Aston Martin DB11 valued at about R3.8m; and

A Ferrari SF 90 hybrid valued at approximately R10m.

Click here to read more.