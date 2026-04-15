Mkhwanazi denies refusing to submit warning statement: 5 things to know

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Julius Mkhwanazi testifies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College on April 14, 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu.

Embattled Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi appeared at the Madlanga commission on Wednesday where he denied having refused to submit a warning statement in a case of theft of precious stones in 2023.

During the operation, EMPD officers went to Rosebank and reported that they were chasing a suspect for a crime that happened in their jurisdiction, and then proceeded to Hillbrow where they allegedly stole precious stones worth R14m. The owner later opened a case against them.

However, Mkhwanazi stated that on the day, they were part of a joint operation comprising the EMPD, Gauteng traffic department and Johannesburg metro police department. He said the operation related to a suspect who was selling fake precious stones on social media.

Here are five things you need to know about the testimony:

Mkhwanazi told the commission that they (EMPD) had left the scene as they were rushing to another engagement in their jurisdiction.

He denied that last year he refused to submit a warning statement in relation to this theft of precious stones.

He confirmed that he was called to the scene where Emmanuel Mbhense was killed, allegedly by law enforcement officers, but denied that he ordered a cover-up of the murder.

Mkhwanazi admitted to the commission that the family of Mbhense deserved justice.

Bank records show that Mkhwanazi received R96,000 from his informant in two months. The commission evidence leader suggested that the money was from proceeds of crime.

Sowetan