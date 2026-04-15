Mkhwanazi was ‘at the scene’ but ‘didn’t order murder cover-up’

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Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Gen Julius Mkhwanazi has denied covering up the murder of robbery suspect Emmanuel Mbhense, who died during interrogation.

He told the Madlanga commission of inquiry he learnt about Mbhense’s death only a year later through the police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

It is alleged that Mbhense was murdered by two EMPD officials, three South African Police Service (SAPS) members and other individuals during the alleged interrogation in April 2022.

It is further alleged Mkhwanazi was called and told the officers to dispose of the body at a mining dump or river.

On Wednesday, Mkhwanazi gave a different version, despite admitting he was called to the scene by police informant Jaco Hanekom at about 2am. He said when he arrived he found about nine white men and was angry and left the scene.

Madlanga commission chair Mbuyiseli Madlanga asked what he did afterwards.

Mkhwanazi said he called Hanekom and shouted at him for summoning him to an operation that was not for the EMPD.

He said a year later he received a call from Ipid requesting a statement from him. Ipid said they had received information that Mkhwanazi had instructed the disposal of Mbhense’s body.

Marius van Der Merwe, who allegedly dumped Mbhense’s body in a river, previously told the commission that EMPD and SAPS officers also tubed Mbhense and called Mkhwanazi afterwards.

Van der Merwe said on arrival Mkhwanazi told them the body should be dumped. He alleged that when Mkhwanazi told them how to cover up the murder, he was looking at him and he understood he should be the one who dumped the body. He said he followed the instruction out of fear.

Van der Merwe was killed after he testified at the commission, and police have arrested Matipandile Sotheni as his alleged shooter. Police believe his killing is linked to his evidence at the commission.

According to Ipid, out of 12 suspects in Mbhense’s death, four were members of SAPS and three were from EMPD, including Mkhwanazi.

Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Shuping said last week they finalised their investigation in February 2023 and recommended disciplinary actions against all the officials involved.

“SAPS provided a written report to Ipid dated April 7 to confirm disciplinary sanctions imposed on two members who hold the rank of constable. However, the two cannot be named as Ipid is awaiting a decision from the National Prosecuting Authority for prosecution

“The EMPD is yet to respond to Ipid with a report on the outcome of the disciplinary recommendations against their members.”

The commission continues.

Sowetan