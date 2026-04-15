The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

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EFF supporters march along the Esplanade, KuGompo City, en route to Jan Smuts Stadium in support of their leader Julius Malema.

Malema’s legal plan to avoid jail

Supporters march through Southernwood, KuGompo City, to attend a night vigil in support of EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA (SINO MAJANGAZA)

EFF leader Julius Malema has urged his supporters not to panic as he is willing to fight tooth and nail to avoid going to jail while he awaits his fate.

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City announces lifting of Rea Vaya suspension

The City of Johannesburg has reached an agreement with the bus operating company. Photo: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

The City of Johannesburg says it has lifted the suspension of Rea Vaya Phase 1B buses with immediate effect after reaching an agreement with the bus operating company.

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Julius Mkhwanazi denies involvement in kidnapping

Suspended EMPD acting deputy chief commissioner Gen Julius Mkhwanazi testifies at the Madlanga commission of inquiry in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day (Freddy Mavunda)

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department deputy chief commissioner Gen Julius Mkhwanazi has denied involvement in the kidnapping and attacks on his departmental spokesperson.