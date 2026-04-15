The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

Malema’s legal plan to avoid jail
EFF leader Julius Malema has urged his supporters not to panic as he is willing to fight tooth and nail to avoid going to jail while he awaits his fate.
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City announces lifting of Rea Vaya suspension
The City of Johannesburg says it has lifted the suspension of Rea Vaya Phase 1B buses with immediate effect after reaching an agreement with the bus operating company.
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Julius Mkhwanazi denies involvement in kidnapping
Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department deputy chief commissioner Gen Julius Mkhwanazi has denied involvement in the kidnapping and attacks on his departmental spokesperson.
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