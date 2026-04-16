Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Ofentse Pitse’s next classical concert with Young Stunna will be magic

Classical music arranger Ofentse Pitse to create magic with amapiano star Young Stunna. (MASTERPIC)

Conductor Ofentse Pitse is weeks away from creating the same magic she did in November with rapper Maglera Doe Boy, this time around with amapiano star Young Stunna.

She is set to return with episode two of The Ofentse Pitse Concert Series, where she will continue blending classical music with contemporary South African sounds.

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The Bam Collective marries fantasy with fashion

The Bam Collective creative director and founder Jacques Bam (Pierre Van Vuuren)

The Bam Collective unofficially opened the new style season by showcasing its latest collection off-schedule ahead of SA Fashion Week’s (SAFW’s) triumphant return next week.

The demi-couture collection dubbed “Romanticism” was a love letter to all the theatre kids, the biggest one being the founder and creative director of the label, Jacques Bam.

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Mbane reflects on eventful journey to 100 international caps

Bambanani Mbane celebrated her 100th match for Banyana Banyana during the friendly match against Algeria in Durban. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

As she celebrated her 100th match for Banyana Banyana, defensive stalwart Bambanani Mbane reflected on an eventful journey in which she overcame the odds.

She clocked her century when Banyana beat Algeria 1-0 via Nthabiseng Majiya’s 36th-minute strike at Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban on Tuesday.

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Sowetan