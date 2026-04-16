City Power bosses accused of R2m extortion and death threats

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A Johannesburg contractor has laid criminal charges against two senior City Power officials, alleging a R2m extortion scheme backed by death threats and intimidation. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

A disgruntled contractor at Johannesburg’s City Power is pressing criminal charges against senior managers, accusing them of attempting to extort R2m from him.

Sowetans sister publication, Sunday Times, has seen a police statement deposed by Thembinkosi Mazanga alleging that he received death threats from two managers following his refusal to pay them after securing an infrastructure repair contract in November last year.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the entity was aware of the allegations and that Mazanga had filed a complaint.

“I can confirm that we got a complaint against the employees, one has since been fired [and is] no longer under the employ of City Power. We take this matter seriously, and we have requested the authorities at Group Forensics and Investigation Services [GFIS] to look into it,” he said.

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