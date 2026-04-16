Madlanga postpones Carrim’s testimony due to his health

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The Madlanga commission of inquiry has postponed the testimony of North West businessman Suleiman Carrim to April 29.

Carrim was scheduled to appear before the commission on Thursday to be further probed about the role he played to help alleged cartel member Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala secure a R350m tender with the South African Police Service.

However, on Monday it was reported Carrim was rushed to hospital after a heart attack. The commission later confirmed Carrim was hospitalised.

On Thursday morning evidence leader advocate Sello Mahlape said: “Mr [Matthew] Chaskalson advised Mr Carrim is still in hospital. Chaskalson has been in communication with Carrim’s legal representatives and, as things stand, Chaskalson wants to stand him down to April 29,” Mahlape said.

[WATCH] The commission has been informed that North West businessman Suliman Carrim is still in hospital and will be unable to appear before the commission today, as expected.#madlangacommission pic.twitter.com/4tk4inZs27 — The journalist (@Moloi_Herman1) April 16, 2026

Commission chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga granted the postponement.