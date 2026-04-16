Malema firearm case disrupting election plans - EFF

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EFF leader Julius Malema during his court appearance at the East London magistrate’s on Wednesday morning. Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA

The EFF has conceded the ongoing firearm case against its leader Julius Malema could disrupt the party’s preparations for this year’s local government elections, regardless of the outcome of the court process.

Secretary-general Marshall Dlamini said the demands of the case, including repeated court appearances, were affecting the EFF’s ability to focus on its campaign.

“Other parties are on the ground, but we knew that this is a fight against the EFF, so obviously they will target the head of the organisation,” he said.

“They will never defeat us. We’re a big organisation. We’re going to be able to do the work of the organisation and still come to court in defence of our president. That is the intention, to keep the EFF busy at court so it doesn’t have time to focus on the service of its people.”

Dlamini was speaking yesterday outside the East London regional court in KuGompo City, Eastern Cape, where Malema appeared for pre-sentencing proceedings following his conviction.

Malema was found guilty in January by magistrate Twanet Olivier on five counts, including unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharge of a firearm in a built-up area, and reckless endangerment. The charges stem from a July 2018 EFF rally at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, where Malema fired a semi-automatic rifle into the air.

Mantoa Malema, wife of EFF leader Julius Malema, outside the court building in KuGompo City on Wednesday. Picture ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

EFF supporters march down Commercial Road the East London magistrate's court. Picture: ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

EFF leader Julius Malema consulting with his legal representative Advocate Tembeka Ngcukayitobi SC. (ZIYANDA ZWENI)

Malema’s lawyer, Adv Laurence Hodes SC, told the court the charges arose from a single, brief incident. He argued that there had been no warning to Malema that minimum sentencing provisions could apply, and that the matter should be approached on the basis that such provisions did not apply.

“To send any person to prison for this single event would be shockingly inappropriate — the lawful and appropriate sentence to be imposed cannot include a custodial sentence,“ he argued.

Hodes told the court there had been no injuries or damage to property as a result of the incident.

CIC Juluis Malema addressing the crowd outside East London court building. Picture SINO MAJANGAZA (SINO MAJANGAZA)

Malema thanked those in attendance and urged discipline.

Sentencing is expected on Thursday.– Daily Dispatch