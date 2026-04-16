New report exposes corruption, bribery and abuse in SA’s asylum system

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Asylum seekers paying bribes to gain access to basic services and legal documentation is the order of the day, according to a new report alleging widespread corruption and administrative failure within SA’s asylum system.

The report, “Failing the Vulnerable”, compiled by Lawyers for Human Rights, describes how the system has shifted from a protection mechanism into what researchers term a “shadow system”, where access to permits, protection and services is often dependent on payments.

Without valid documentation, many asylum seekers face barriers to employment, housing, healthcare and education. Some parents reported difficulties enrolling their children in schools, while others said they were denied medical treatment, the report said.

According to the findings, corruption occurs at multiple stages of the asylum process, including applications, permit renewals, document collection and interactions with law enforcement. Bribes have reportedly ranged from R100 to R27,000.

One participant told researchers of a demand for R2,500 to have an asylum permit renewed, with officials threatening the denial of a permit if the demand was not complied with.

In another case, a 49-year-old man from a conflict-affected country reported being arrested after police allegedly acted on a “false tip” linked to his business. He was detained for a week before officers allegedly demanded R80,000 to make the charges disappear. He sold a car to raise the money, after which the case was reportedly withdrawn.

The report further states that arrests and detentions are increasingly being used as tools of extortion, exposing asylum seekers to criminality linked to administrative failures.

Ali Dua, an activist with the Diaspora Group, said the exploitation of migrants could also be linked to confusion around who qualified for asylum. “The asylum system is complex, and many applicants do not have clear information. Asylum is meant for people fleeing war or conflict, not for economic reasons. But instead of being properly informed, some are charged money and given false hope about processing timelines.”

One such instance involved a 42-year-old Malawian man who is working as a street vendor but has applied for asylum even though his country is not a conflict zone.

The man, who has been in SA since 2016, said although applications for asylum are submitted on a one-off basis, permits had to be renewed regularly, often every six months.

“Renewals must be done before expiry, but delays can take three to six months. That can leave you without documents, which increases the risk of arrest,” the source said.

He added that paying for quicker processing had become common. “To get your document faster, you are sometimes expected to pay. The last time I paid about R1,800. Even when you have a valid permit, during raids police still demand money or threaten arrest.”

The man, who claims he used to live at the hijacked Usindiso building which went up in flames and resulted in the deaths of more than 70 people, said he and fellow asylum seekers used to be repeatedly arrested for alleged offences they were unaware of, and had to pay to be released.

Mike Ndlovu, organiser for Kopanang Against Xenophobia, said the findings reflected a broader systemic problem. “The system has shifted from a legal protection framework to one where access depends on money. Corruption appears to be entrenched, with payments occurring at multiple stages. Many migrants are afraid to report these incidents due to fear of arrest or deportation.”

The report attributes these challenges to administrative backlogs, limited institutional capacity and weak oversight, all of which allows corrupt practices to persist.

The report calls for reforms across several departments, including improvements to documentation processes, reduced delays, and stronger disciplinary measures within the department of home affairs.

It also urges the SAPS to act against corruption and ensure that crimes can be reported without payment or discrimination.

Sowetan