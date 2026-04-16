The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

Ghost workers used to loot R19m in Ters fraud
Only a R74 balance remained in Nikluis Manuel’s bank account five years after he used 662 ghost workers to claim R19.1m for Covid-19 employee relief fund.
Manuel allegedly used bogus documents to swindle the Temporary Employee-Employer Relief Scheme (Ters) during the outbreak of Covid-19.
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City of Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi placed on precautionary suspension
Tshwane council has placed chief financial officer (CFO) Gareth Mnisi on precautionary suspension with full pay after he was implicated in an alleged plot of tender rigging.
The resolution was taken on Wednesday during a special council sitting which was held in camera.
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Safa four seek to avert ‘indefinite’ suspension
Former SA Football Association executive Vernon Seymour has asked the association to expedite the arbitration process of four national executive committee members who were suspended for allegedly collapsing last month’s meeting.
Seymour, an attorney, confirmed to Sowetan he was acting on behalf of Gladwyn White, Monde Montshiwa, Emma Hendricks and Orapeleng Setlhare who were all served with suspension letters following the March 7 Safa NEC meeting which collapsed after threats of violence.
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