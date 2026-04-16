WATCH | Checkers probes viral video of woman dancing on counter

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The video has sparked mixed reactions from social media users, with some criticising the incident and others finding it funny.

Retail giant Checkers says it is addressing a viral video showing a content creator dancing on top of its tills.

Responding to angry social media users who were outraged by the woman’s behaviour, asking if it was acceptable, the retailer has distanced itself from the behaviour, saying an internal process is under way.

This isn’t even funny, it’s just disrespectful, She must Trend for all the Wrong Reasons 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/egVhoL3gJ6 — Black-Jesus💧🇿🇦 (@KingMntungwa) April 15, 2026

“We’re aware of the video circulating on social media. This behaviour does not align with our standards and is not condoned by us. The matter is being addressed through the appropriate internal channels.”

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The video, which has been widely shared online, sparked mixed reactions from social media users, with some criticising the incident and others treating it humorously.

In the video, the woman is seen getting on top of the till before she starts dancing while wearing shoes. The workers look on as she dances along in front of the camera.

Other social media users called for the retailer to open a case against her, while some said they preferred to do their shopping in peace without the antics of cameras.

It is not yet known when or where the incident happened.

Sowetan