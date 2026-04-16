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WATCH | Checkers probes viral video of woman dancing on counter

Retailer distances itself from behaviour, says internal process is under way

Jeanette Chabalala

Jeanette Chabalala

Senior Reporter

The video has sparked mixed reactions from social media users, with some criticising the incident and others finding it funny. (Sowetan Sowetan)

Retail giant Checkers says it is addressing a viral video showing a content creator dancing on top of its tills.

Responding to angry social media users who were outraged by the woman’s behaviour, asking if it was acceptable, the retailer has distanced itself from the behaviour, saying an internal process is under way.

“We’re aware of the video circulating on social media. This behaviour does not align with our standards and is not condoned by us. The matter is being addressed through the appropriate internal channels.”

READ| NCC flags 62 shops for unfair customer treatment

The video, which has been widely shared online, sparked mixed reactions from social media users, with some criticising the incident and others treating it humorously.

In the video, the woman is seen getting on top of the till before she starts dancing while wearing shoes. The workers look on as she dances along in front of the camera.

Other social media users called for the retailer to open a case against her, while some said they preferred to do their shopping in peace without the antics of cameras.

It is not yet known when or where the incident happened.

Sowetan

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