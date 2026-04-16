News

WATCH LIVE | Khampepe commission into TRC cases continues

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The commission of inquiry into Truth and Reconciliation Commission cases, which is investigating efforts to stall the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era perpetrators, continues in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

BREAKING | Julius Malema sentenced to five years’ imprisonment

2

How businessman went on R19m spending spree with TERS grant

3

Ghost workers used to loot R19m in Ters fraud

4

Mkhwanazi denies refusing to submit warning statement: 5 things to know

5

Maumela’s luxury cars worth over R75m, 8 properties attached in Tembisa Hospital looting probe

Related Articles