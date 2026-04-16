WATCH | Malema court drama, protests in a nutshell

WATCH | Julius Malema sentenced to five years’ imprisonment
EFF leader Julius Malema has been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment.
Malema was found guilty in January by magistrate Twanet Olivier on five counts, including unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharge of a firearm in a built-up area and reckless endangerment.
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WATCH | Mpumalanga police fire rubber bullets at EFF members after Malema sentencing
Mpumalanga police had to use rubber bullets, stun grenades and teargas to stop members of the EFF blocking the N4 highway after their leader, Julius Malema, was handed a five-year jail sentence on Thursday for discharging a firearm in public.
The EFF supporters had been watching the court proceedings, in KuGompu City, on a large screen mounted outside the Mpumalanga High Court.
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What a jail sentence could mean for Malema’s future in parliament
The five-year prison sentence handed to Julius Malema by the East London magistrate’s court on Thursday has triggered a constitutional countdown that could redefine his political career.
Beyond the immediate threat of a jail cell, the party’s commander-in-chief is locked in a battle to retain his seat in the National Assembly and his influential role in appointing the nation’s judges.
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WATCH | Julius Malema’s sentencing triggers panic in Joburg CBD
EFF members in Joburg rioted after the sentencing of their leader, Julius Malema, forcing shops in the Joburg CBD to close.
EFF members protesting in the Joburg CBD following party leader Julius Malema's sentencing.— Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) April 16, 2026
Video: @Koena_xM pic.twitter.com/WN18kcdVF3
The chaos erupted outside the high court in Johannesburg near the public viewing of the Malema sentencing by the East London magistrate’s court.
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NEWS ANALYSIS | Julius Malema keeps seat in parliament for now despite prison sentence
EFF leader Julius Malema may keep his parliamentary seat despite being sentenced to five years in prison by the East London regional court on Thursday, an analyst has explained.
The five-year prison sentence handed to Julius Malema by the East London magistrate's court on Thursday has triggered a constitutional countdown that could redefine his political career.https://t.co/jTYMeshmKZ pic.twitter.com/W4N84MlmC5— Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) April 16, 2026
The constitution stipulates an MP is eligible to be a member of the National Assembly unless they are convicted and sentenced to more than 12 months’ imprisonment without the option of a fine.
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WATCH | Julius Malema granted leave to appeal five-year sentence
EFF leader Julius Malema has been granted leave to appeal his five-year sentence handed down at the regional court in KuGompo City on Thursday morning.
Malema’s application to appeal against his conviction was, however, denied by magistrate Twanet Olivier.
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WATCH | NPA says Malema sentence is fair, defence team eyes high court battle
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says the sentence handed down to EFF leader Julius Malema is fair, but his legal team is confident another court will come to a different conclusion.
EFF leader Julius Malema addresses party members outside the court after he was granted leave to appeal his five-year jail term.https://t.co/gVIEOXOP0B— Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) April 16, 2026
Video: Ziyanda Zweni pic.twitter.com/w4rte2XhK0
Leave to appeal against the five-year sentence was granted but not against the guilty verdict.
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RECORDED | Julius Malema firearm case sentencing continues
EFF leader Julius Malema’s firearm discharge case is continuing in the regional court in KuGompo City on Thursday.
EFF’s Leigh-Ann Mathys reacts to the commotion the party had with AfriForum members after the sentencing of party leader Julius Malema.— Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) April 16, 2026
Video: Ziyanda Zweni pic.twitter.com/9O8Vsh0S8j
He was found guilty of unlawfully discharging a firearm during the party’s fifth anniversary celebrations at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape.
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Sowetan