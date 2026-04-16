WATCH | Malema court drama, protests in a nutshell

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WATCH | Julius Malema sentenced to five years’ imprisonment

Julius Malema greets his supporters as he enters the East London Court Picture ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

EFF leader Julius Malema has been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment.

Malema was found guilty in January by magistrate Twanet Olivier on five counts, including unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharge of a firearm in a built-up area and reckless endangerment.

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WATCH | Mpumalanga police fire rubber bullets at EFF members after Malema sentencing

Mpumalanga police use rubber bullets, tearsgas and stunt grenades to disperse EFF members blocking the N4 highway after Julius Malema's sentencing. (Mandla Khoza)

Mpumalanga police had to use rubber bullets, stun grenades and teargas to stop members of the EFF blocking the N4 highway after their leader, Julius Malema, was handed a five-year jail sentence on Thursday for discharging a firearm in public.

The EFF supporters had been watching the court proceedings, in KuGompu City, on a large screen mounted outside the Mpumalanga High Court.

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What a jail sentence could mean for Malema’s future in parliament

EFF leader Julius Malema during his court appearance at the East London magistrate’s on Wednesday morning. Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA (SINO MAJANGAZA)

The five-year prison sentence handed to Julius Malema by the East London magistrate’s court on Thursday has triggered a constitutional countdown that could redefine his political career.

EFF leader Julius Malema during his court appearance at the East London magistrate’s on Wednesday morning. Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA (SINO MAJANGAZA)

Beyond the immediate threat of a jail cell, the party’s commander-in-chief is locked in a battle to retain his seat in the National Assembly and his influential role in appointing the nation’s judges.

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WATCH | Julius Malema’s sentencing triggers panic in Joburg CBD

Members of the EFF Joburg were unhappy following the sentencing of their leader Julius Malema resulting in some shops in the Joburg CBD to close fearing possible violence. Photo Koena Mashale (Koena Mashale)

EFF members in Joburg rioted after the sentencing of their leader, Julius Malema, forcing shops in the Joburg CBD to close.

EFF members protesting in the Joburg CBD following party leader Julius Malema's sentencing.

Video: @Koena_xM pic.twitter.com/WN18kcdVF3 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) April 16, 2026

The chaos erupted outside the high court in Johannesburg near the public viewing of the Malema sentencing by the East London magistrate’s court.

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NEWS ANALYSIS | Julius Malema keeps seat in parliament for now despite prison sentence

16/04/2026. Eff supporters outside the Johannesburg high court. Picture. Refilwe Kholomonyane (Refilwe Kholomonyane )

EFF leader Julius Malema may keep his parliamentary seat despite being sentenced to five years in prison by the East London regional court on Thursday, an analyst has explained.

The five-year prison sentence handed to Julius Malema by the East London magistrate's court on Thursday has triggered a constitutional countdown that could redefine his political career.https://t.co/jTYMeshmKZ pic.twitter.com/W4N84MlmC5 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) April 16, 2026

The constitution stipulates an MP is eligible to be a member of the National Assembly unless they are convicted and sentenced to more than 12 months’ imprisonment without the option of a fine.

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WATCH | Julius Malema granted leave to appeal five-year sentence

16/04/2026. Eff supporters outside the johannesburg high court. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

EFF leader Julius Malema has been granted leave to appeal his five-year sentence handed down at the regional court in KuGompo City on Thursday morning.

EFF supporters react after hearing the verdict handed down to Julius Malema outside the East London court Picture ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

Malema’s application to appeal against his conviction was, however, denied by magistrate Twanet Olivier.

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WATCH | NPA says Malema sentence is fair, defence team eyes high court battle

An EFF supporter with an axe marches in Joburg against the five-year jail term imposed on party leader Julius Malema. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says the sentence handed down to EFF leader Julius Malema is fair, but his legal team is confident another court will come to a different conclusion.

EFF leader Julius Malema addresses party members outside the court after he was granted leave to appeal his five-year jail term.https://t.co/gVIEOXOP0B

Video: Ziyanda Zweni pic.twitter.com/w4rte2XhK0 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) April 16, 2026

Leave to appeal against the five-year sentence was granted but not against the guilty verdict.

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RECORDED | Julius Malema firearm case sentencing continues

Julius Malema greets his supporters as he enters the East London Court Picture ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

EFF leader Julius Malema’s firearm discharge case is continuing in the regional court in KuGompo City on Thursday.

EFF’s Leigh-Ann Mathys reacts to the commotion the party had with AfriForum members after the sentencing of party leader Julius Malema.

Video: Ziyanda Zweni pic.twitter.com/9O8Vsh0S8j — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) April 16, 2026

He was found guilty of unlawfully discharging a firearm during the party’s fifth anniversary celebrations at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape.

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Sowetan