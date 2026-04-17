Disgraced VBS auditor barred for life

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Customers waiting outside VBS Mutual Bank. They are victims of looting from the bank, from which about R2bn was syphoned in less than five years.

The former lead auditor of defunct VBS Mutual Bank, which was consumed by graft to the tune of R2bn, has been declared persona non grata and never to be allowed to lawfully practise again over his role in the saga.

Sipho Malaba, who at the time of the looting of VBS was a senior auditor at KPMG, not only turned a blind eye to the glaring graft, but benefited by more than R25m in underhanded loans — seen as gratification to help conceal the corruption that engulfed the mutual bank — perpetrated at the highest echelons of the company.

Malaba was found guilty on eight charges by a panel constituted by the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA). The charges included his “ghost auditing” of the Industrial Development Corporation and medical scheme Spectramed, where he showed total disregard of his role, thus painting a picture of systematic failings on his part.

However, it was his role in the collapse of VBS, after he signed off the unmodified audit report in the 2017 financial year in the face of serious evidence of corruption, that has drawn the sharpest rebuke from the IRBA.

For his transgressions, Malaba, who snubbed the IRBA process, was fined R1.6m and a further R9.2m in costs and banned for life from practising as an auditor.

“The VBS Mutual Bank charge is in a league of its own [for a variety of reasons] if regard is had to the rural communities in Limpopo, including the depositors of their hard-earned money. They blindly placed their unflinching trust in the hands of the powers that be, at the time, at the VBS Mutual Bank,” reads the sanction handed down by the panel this week.

The IRBA welcomes the panel’s decision and emphasises the auditing profession plays a critical public interest role whereby registered auditors are required to uphold the highest standards of integrity, independence and professional competence — Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors

“They were disappointingly rewarded with a fraudulent audit opinion by the respondent at its helm [as an audit engagement partner]. The respondent must take the ultimate responsibility of having signed off on the audit opinions concerned.”

Advocate Terry Motau, who investigated the looting of the bank, last week argued before the disciplinary panel on behalf of the IRBA that Malaba had shown no remorse and has no business being in the auditing profession.

He described Malaba as a hazard to the profession.

Motau’s 148-page report, “VBS Mutual Bank: The Great Bank Heist”, released in October 2018, blew the lid off the looting that characterised the bank, from which about R2bn was syphoned in less than five years.

KPMG in 2024 agreed to pay VBS R500m to settle a lawsuit launched by the bank’s liquidators.

The liquidators initially demanded nearly R900m from KPMG over the shoddy work done in auditing the bank’s books.

VBS’s disgraced former CFO Philip Truter became the first person to be convicted in the VBS scandal in 2020 when he pleaded guilty to fraud, corruption, money-laundering and racketeering charges.

Tshifhiwa Matodzi, former chair of VBS and kingpin behind the bank’s massive looting, also pleaded guilty in 2024 to charges including fraud, corruption, money-laundering and racketeering. He will serve 15 years in prison.

Malaba and other co-conspirators are facing criminal charges over what has become one of South Africa’s biggest corporate graft cases.

“The disciplinary hearing panel also directed that a summary of the charge sheet and the merits and sanction findings be referred to Mr Malaba’s primary professional member body, the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants, and the National Prosecuting Authority for further consideration to the extent of their competence and authority,” IRBA said.

“The IRBA welcomes the panel’s decision and emphasises the auditing profession plays a critical public interest role whereby registered auditors are required to uphold the highest standards of integrity, independence and professional competence. The conduct in this matter constitutes a serious breach of those obligations and underscores the risk posed by delinquent auditors to the credibility and trust of the profession.”