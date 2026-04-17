Helen Zille stopped in her campaign tracks at Joburg council building

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Helen Zille outside the Johannesburg council building, where she was allegedly chased out, on April 16 2026. Picture:

DA mayoral candidate for Johannesburg Helen Zille was dramatically stopped in her tracks yesterday as she sought to embark on her campaign trail in Johannesburg.

Zille and her campaign team had made their way to the closed metro centre building, which previously housed more than 2,000 city employees. She and her team were reportedly kicked out and told to await their arrest for alleged trespassing.

Helen Zille outside the Johannesburg council offices, where she was allegedly chased out, on April 16. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

She said she was there to conduct an inspection of the building, which was shut down in 2024 after the approval of a report in council recommending its closure, pending an estimated R2bn refurbishment.

However, once they gained entry, they were dramatically ambushed by Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers, who closed the gates on them.

The officers also reportedly called for backup to arrest Zille and her team. Once chased out of the building, they were held at the gate and refused exit.

Helen Zille at the Johannesburg council where she was allegedly chased out, on April 16 2026. Picture: KYLE JACOBS. (Kyle Jacobs)

Later Zille pushed her way through a gap in the fence while being prevented from leaving, and moved quickly towards her vehicle.

“I was practically held hostage here, and they refused to let me out. There was nothing unlawful about wanting to do a site inspection on a building they have shut down for years,” she said to reporters as she wa being whisked away.

Former Johannesburg mayoral committee member and now DA MP Leah Knott was part of Zille’s delegation and was also refused exit.

MP Leah Knott at the Johannesburg council building where she was allegedly chased out, on April 16 2026. Picture: REFILWE KHOLOMONYANE (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

She said they were there to conduct oversight, which is part of her duties as a public representative.

“What it looks like inside is an abomination at the moment. The fixtures have been destroyed; the doors don’t close or lock. They tried to lock us in, but there are no locks, so unfortunately they didn’t get that right.

“As public representatives, we have a right to come and see what is happening with the city’s facilities and report back to our constituencies.

Metro police at the Johannesburg council building, where Helen Zille was allegedly chased out, on April 16 2026. Picture: REFILWE KHOLOMONYANE (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

“We have a serious contingency of JMPD officers sitting here guarding an empty building. They are more worried about politicians coming in than they are about fixing the facilities where our officials work.

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