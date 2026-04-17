National organised crime-fighting role for KZN top cop Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

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KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system. Photo: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is to head a team to fight organised crime across the country.

Speaking at the opening of a new forensic lab in Mayville, Durban, Mkhwanazi said the province “will still be in good hands” and the new position would not completely remove him from his current role.

He said national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola had tasked him with the oversight and co-ordination role as part of the national strategy to fight sophisticated crime syndicates.

Last month the SA Police Service confirmed Mkhwanazi’s reappointment as KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner on a new five-year contract.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the reappointment followed consultation with KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli.

Despite criticism over the number of deaths of suspected criminals during police shoot-outs, Mkhwanazi has become synonymous with integrity and transparency.

Last year on July 6, he made damning allegations against high-ranking police officials and politicians, including since suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu, since suspended deputy national police commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya, and members of the judiciary.

He accused them of aiding criminal syndicates, involving themselves improperly in investigations and obstructing justice.

His claims gave rise to the Madlanga commission of inquiry and an ad hoc parliamentary committee investigation.

TimesLIVE