The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

‘Mountain to climb’ for Malema’s legal team in appeal
EFF leader Julius Malema’s legal team will have an uphill battle to prove his five-year direct imprisonment sentence is unjust and too harsh.
This is according to legal experts, who said on Thursday the threshold of chances for a successful appeal was quite high.
Dr Shadi Maganoe, a senior lecturer at Wits University, said section 309 of the Criminal Procedure Act requires demonstration of a failure of justice or a clear misdirection to succeed on appeal, and appeals against sentences were generally not easy to win.
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City Power may halt services if attacks on technicians continue
A recent armed hijacking of City Power contractors has triggered the entity to warn attacks may result in the withdrawal of service in risky areas.
The latest incident, which took place two weeks ago in Alexandra in northern Johannesburg, saw five armed suspects hijack a contractor’s vehicle while teams were working to secure critical electricity infrastructure.
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New report exposes corruption, bribery and abuse in SA’s asylum system
Asylum seekers paying bribes to gain access to basic services and legal documentation is the order of the day, according to a new report alleging widespread corruption and administrative failure within SA’s asylum system.
The report, Failing the Vulnerable, compiled by Lawyers for Human Rights, describes how the system has shifted from a protection mechanism into what researchers term a “shadow system”, where access to permits, protection and services is often dependent on payments.
Without valid documentation, many asylum seekers face barriers to employment, housing, healthcare and education.
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Sowetan
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